ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- Isle of Palms police say they’re working with state and federal authorities to find out what led up to a shooting on a public beach.

The chaotic shooting scene that left 6 people injured on Friday has beachgoers on edge.

Even out of towners, like Tabitha Winninger, are in disbelief.

“We chose to come here because it was less dangerous than myrtle beach as a family,” Winninger said. “I was shocked. I looked at my mom and I said is this normal? And she’s like I’ve never heard of it.”

However, dangerous is not the way police want the public to view Isle of Palms.

“We want people to know that they can still come to isle of palms and be safe. It is a safe community, it’s a safe beach,” Isle of Palms Sgt. Matt Storen said.

The shooting allegedly started when hundreds of people were on the beach for senior skip day.

Now, schools and on spring break and that’s why police are upping patrols.

“We have additional personnel in, we have Charleston County deputies also assisting us, so they were brought in already before this. They were scheduled to assist us with traffic, manpower in general,” Sgt. Storen said.

Officers also looking into implementing more safety measures.

Sgt. Storen said, “We’re looking into everything. Obviously after something major like this, we’re going to have debrief meetings with city leaders, city elected officials and our personnel inside, we’re going to look at everything.”

Things like signage, clearly stating no guns on the beach.

“As of right now I don’t believe there are any signs specifically stating no weapons on the beach but there are signs stating all of the city rules at the beach,” Sgt. Storen said.

Police tell us 5 out of the 6 people who were shot Friday have been released from the hospital.

The 6th person is in stable condition.