MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- 13 ribbon cuttings have welcomed new businesses to Mount Pleasant in 2022 with more on the way.

“It’s a very happy place when you walk in here,” said Cynthia Lett, the co-owner of Beach Cowboy Fitness, which provides gym classes to people with special needs and homeschooled children.

Lett’s business opened off of Highway 17 in August and she says she chose the town because of the close proximity to her clients, the positive atmosphere and safety.

“It’s a very kind area and it has an empathy for our demographic,” said Lett. “It has a very welcoming vibe. There are a lot of programs that we can be a part of.”

In 2021, there were over 1,200 new businesses that opened in Mount Pleasant. The influx of local people opening up stores once was nowhere near what it is now.

“Historically Mount Pleasant, as a company told us, is not that friendly of a place to do business. We change our mind a lot and thinks switch very quickly,” said Town Councilmember John Iacofano. “The tide has turned and this council has passed a brand new economic development plan. We’re actually hiring an economic development position.”







Investment in local people’s business ventures is what has propelled the town out of the pandemic. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce says that business is healthy once again.

“I think that even throughout the pandemic we were a vibrant community. The chamber worked with the Town of Mount Pleasant last year to start a campaign called ‘Biz Where You Live,'” said Rebecca Imholz, the Director of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce. “That helped get people to the doors of businesses. We had 150 businesses participate.”

The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce will give it’s State of the Chamber presentation on Tuesday night.

Councilmember Iacofano is optimistic that he’ll like that he hears.

“I believe the Chamber is going to tell us that this is a rapidly growing market and that we need to be there to support that,” said Councilmember Iacofano.

Lett says Beach Cowboy Fitness has had an expected slow start, but networking around town could change that.

“I do believe that we are going to be full. We are going to be providing an excellent offering, something that is not being offered right now in Mount Pleasant,” said Lett.