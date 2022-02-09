Mixed-use development coming to Morrison Drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston’s northeast peninsula is undergoing changes as developers revitalize an area which was once the city’s car dealership hub.

“It was a really opportune area of the city,” said Christopher Morgan, the City of Charleston’s Planning Manager.

Developments like The Morris and Morrison Yard are changing the landscape along Morrison Drive. The central location of the area is what Morgan says attracts developers.

“Ever since the Cooper River Bridge opened in 2005 it made this area much more accessible to Mount Pleasant and areas east of the Cooper River,” said Morgan. “You’ve always had the connections with I-26 and North Charleston and of course down to the Crosstown you have connections to West Ashley.”

Coupled with the views of the Cooper River and the North Morrison restaurant scene, Morrison Drive is also attractive because it’s an easier place to build. Morgan says that office space has driven the area’s development.

“It’s not really in the heart of the historic district. There aren’t a lot of historic structures up here,” said Morgan. “You see a real boom in office development up here from Morrison Yard, to the Charleston Tech Center to The Morris.”

Offices, restaurants, stores and apartments are all included in the current developments. But there will be space for other activities.

“We want to make sure that the development is as pedestrian and bicycle friendly as possible,” said Morgan. “The Upper Peninsula Zoning has a lot of incentives for creating better greenspaces, walking area and facilities for bicyclists.”

On February 9, the Charleston Board of Architectural Review was supposed to decide the fate of the International Longshoreman’s Association Hall on North Morrison Drive, but the applicants who want to demolish the building deferred to the next meeting.