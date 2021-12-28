Mother and baby Right Whales seen and confirmed off of Kiawah Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two Right Whales have been spotted off of Kiawah Island, bringing the total number of sightings for 2021 to 19 in the waters off of the Lowcountry’s coast.

The sighting was confirmed to News 2 by The Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network (LMMN).

JR McCroskey and his group of recreational fisherman saw the whales about 15 miles off of Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve.

“I see what I thought was a piece of debris. As we got closer, I noticed some blowing going on kind of like dolphins do. I thought it might be a manatee,” said McCroskey.

The encounter was a few minutes long after the group saw the baby whale come up for air first.

“Then all of a sudden mom came up. When a whale comes up that’s twice the size of the boat you’re in then you know exactly what you’re dealing with,” said McCroskey.

According to the LMMN, there are less than 400 Right Whales in the world and they are critically endangered.





Courtesy of Florida FWC

“While it’s not uncommon for Right Whales to be offshore this time of the year, it’s extremely rare to spot them because there are about 100 breeding females and they typically stay offshore,” said Lauren Rust, the founder of the LMMN. “Your chances of seeing them are greater offshore on a boat, but unlikely from shore.”

The most common dangers to Right Whales are striking boats and fishing net entanglements. Laws state that vessels must remain 500 yards away from them for protection.

“As soon as we got a picture of (the mother) and a video of her we pulled back and gave them the space they needed,” said McCroskey.”

There are multiple documented incidents of whales being seriously injured after collisions with boats.





Courtesy of Florida FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has advice for boaters who are traveling in waters where Right Whales are known to live.

Courtesy of Florida FWC

Rust says that the population is declining because there are very few breeding females and they can only reproduce once every three to four years.

“With approximately 100 breeding females, reproducing on different years, we see between zero and 25 new calves a year. But sadly, most years, more adults die than new calves are reproduced putting them in a negative decline,” said Rust. “I suspect we will see their extinction in our lifetime.”

McCroskey says that he wants to make sure people realize that Right Whales are living and calving in the waters from South Carolina to Florida until April.

“Just spreading the word out to the recreational fisherman that these whales are out there and you need to be conscientious because they can wreck a boat,” said McCroskey.