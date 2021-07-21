Mother mourns the loss of son in double homicide on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – A mother is speaking out hours after finding her son’s body along with the body of a neighbor.

Charleston Police Department say the double homicide happened just before midnight on Johns Island.

Lesley Kelley says she found her son and a friend dead in their shed out back when she got home from work around eleven last night.

A mother mourning the loss of her son

“I didn’t deserve to find my child like that, not like that Lord,” said Lesley Kelley, mother of one of the victims.

Lesley Kelley says the last time she spoke with her son, Raven Small Jr, was the afternoon she found him dead.

“It was two something that day we spoke on the phone and then 2:20- 2:30 he texts back then I texted him again no response then tried to call when I got home straight to voicemail I try to text no response,” said Kelley, mother of one of the victims.

Kelley says when she got home from work, she went out back to look for her son. She found him and his friend in the shed.

“Came into the yard I don’t know what’s going on or what happened but oh God I beg of you God please somebody come though someone please come through dear God help us God,” said Kelley, mother of one of the victims.

Family members are asking anybody who may have information about the double homicide to come forward.

“He didn’t harm anyone and if anybody knows or hears something any little thing you think may not be important it’s important to us and all this gun violence is enough,” said Raven’s Aunt.

The other person killed has not been identified. Kelley is willing to give a reward for anyone willing to come forward with information. f you know anything call the Charleston Police Department.