Mother of 5-year-old left in Conway identified, charged with neglect

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The mother of a child found by Conway police is now in custody and has been charged with neglect.

Samantha Lynn Shaver, 28, has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian. She remains in J. Reuben Long. No bond has been set.

A man police say the child’s mother was with is also in custody on unrelated drug charges, according to Conway Police Chief Dale Long. Family from out of state called the Conway Police Department after seeing news coverage.

The child is with the Department of Social Services, Chief Long also said. Police say they can’t release the identity of the mother until warrants are issued.

The 5-year-old child was left with a landscaper, according to an incident report.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, police arrived in the 1900 block of Kenneth Street to meet with a person hired to do landscaping on a property, the report from the Conway Police Department said. The landscaper told police that around 5 p.m., a man and a woman had come to the residence with a child and that the couple said they were going somewhere where the child couldn’t come. The landscaper also told police the couple left the child before fleeing on foot.

The mother of a 5-year-old boy found by Conway police has been located, according to Taylor Newell, with the City of Conway.

News13 previously reported that Conway police were looking for family members of the child.

Police said the child goes by the name of “CJ”.

