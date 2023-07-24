MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A mourning mother addressed South Carolina leaders on Monday in hopes of raising awareness about the dangers of the Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, in Downtown Charleston.

Lynnette Ranz stood before the Charleston County Legislative Delegation on Monday during their meeting at Patriot’s Point in Mount Pleasant. She called for safety improvements on the Crosstown.

Ranz’s daughter, Lindsey Ranz, was struck and killed by a truck in January 2014 when she was attempting to cross the parkway. She was 21 years old.

“Lindsey, at this point now, should’ve graduated college. She should’ve probably gotten married, started her own family,” Ranz said of her late daughter.

Ranz highlighted the dangers of the Crosstown during her presentation, including speeding cars. She played a video she took this past weekend, showing multiple cars blowing through a red light.

“Again, with those eight lanes of roads right there and the way that people are speeding and heading onto the interstates, it’s just too dangerous for pedestrians,” Ranz explained.

Photos of other people who died on the Crosstown were shared during the speech. Data provided to News 2 by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety shows five pedestrians, including Lindsey, have died on the Crosstown from President Street to Coming Street since 2014.

The most recent incident happened last month. Another deadly pedestrian crash happened in February, further down near Spring Street.

“The only way we are going to expedite this situation is getting the city government, working along with the state government in unison to get it done,” said South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D), who represents District 111.

Rep. Gilliard and Ranz are proposing changes to the parkway. A pedestrian bridge and an underground path have been tossed around as possible ideas.

Other leaders from the delegation showed interest in getting involved after Ranz’s presentation.

“This group is going to light a fire. So, we’re going to get going,” said South Carolina State Representative Joe Bustos (R), who serves as the chairman of the delegation.

He said during the meeting he planned to call Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

As for Ranz, she’s hoping to prevent other lives from being lost, in her daughter’s honor.

“I’m going to continue this fight until changes, proper changes, are made to the Crosstown and people stop getting hit and killed at the Crosstown,” Ranz told News 2. South Carolina State Representative Marvin Pendarvis (D) expressed eagerness in working with Ranz to help improve pedestrian safety.