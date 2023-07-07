CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The mother of a woman killed on the Crosstown in Charleston is speaking out about the dangers, after another pedestrian death just last week.

“I was her mother. I will always love her, I will always miss her, and I always will feel that she should’ve been able to complete this jog,” said Lynnette Ranz.

Ranz lost her 21-year-old daughter, Lindsey Ranz, in January 2014. The College of Charleston student was struck by a truck as she attempted to cross at Septima P. Clark Parkway (also known as the Crosstown) and Coming Street.

“SCDOT has to make safety changes. It’s just going to keep getting worse and it’s just going to keep happening,” Ranz said.

Data provided to News 2 by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety shows five pedestrians, including Lindsey, have died on the Crosstown from President Street to Coming Street since 2014.

The most recent incident happened on Monday when South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Folly Beach Public Safety vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian, identified as 66-year-old Belinda Prim.

Another deadly pedestrian crash happened in February, further down near Spring Street.

“One life is one too many. We cannot ill-afford just to stand by and not do anything. We have the funding to do what we have to do,” said South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D).

Since 2014, Ranz has started a nonprofit called the Lindsey Taylor Ranz Foundation, which focuses on pedestrian safety. She also worked with Rep. Gilliard to get a bill passed to conduct a study at the Crosstown.

She said she would like to see a pedestrian bridge installed at Coming Street, but if that is not possible, she also suggested lowering the speed limit, installing speed bumps, and more police patrol.

Almost 10 years after her daughter’s death, her dedication to the cause is as strong as ever.

“If this intersection was not so dangerous, the way its constructed right now, I would still have my daughter,” Ranz told News 2.

Rep. Gilliard said he requested Ranz come before the Charleston County Delegation to petition state representatives to move forward with this matter.

News 2 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation for an interview, but we did not hear back. Last week they released the following statement:

“SCDOT is currently in the process of performing a Road Safety Audit in this area from Lockwood Drive to Coming Street. The study includes field assessments and coordination with local stakeholders – the process is already underway and the report is expected to be finalized later this year. That report will include recommendations for safety improvements.”

Meanwhile, South Carolina Highway Patrol said last week’s crash is still under investigation.