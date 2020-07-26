Motorcyclist dies in Georgetown County crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: WBTW

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported a fatal 2-vehicle collision on US 17 at Pennyroyal rd Saturday morning.

Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP said the crash occurred at 9:55 a.m.

Lee said the motorcyclist was North on North Fraser, turning left on Pennyroyal rd when Lee said they failed to yield right away and was hit by a vehicle.

Lee said the person operating the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the collision.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES