Mount Pleasant Academy teacher Ms. Christina Caputo receives the Cool School Teacher award

News 2 presents Mount Pleasant Academy teacher Ms. Christina Caputo with our Cool School Teacher award.

An educator for seven years, Ms. Christina Caputo has taught kindergarten at Mount Pleasant Academy three years. Her classes are fun, active, creative, and student-centered. She started the school year teaching virtually, learned new technology platforms, and helped other teachers set up virtual classrooms. Her colleagues describe her as the epitome of selfless. They say she always helps others in and out of the classroom.

Mount Pleasant Academy principal Kim Jackson says, “We are so lucky to have her here. She’s a fantastic teacher, and member of our community. She is on our PTA board and involved in every aspect of this school. We wouldn’t be what we are without this great teacher. Thank you Ms. Caputo for all you do for our school, and for our kindergarten teachers.” Ms. Caputo says, “I want to say thank you to my amazing assistant Ms. Karen, and all my families at MPA who have been doing such a great job this year supporting their kids, and our school, and also want to give a shout out to teachers across the U.S. who have been so generous to share all of their resources with us to get us through these challenging times. Thank you.”

Congratulation Ms. Caputo!

If you would like to nominate a Cool School Teacher or Principal, send an email to omitchell@wcbd.com.