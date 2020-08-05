Mount Pleasant committee to move forward with discussions on racism as public health crisis

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant leaders taking action to prevent systemic racism in the town. The Police, Judicial and Legal committee met today to discuss a resolution that would declare racism a public health threat in the town.

The committee voted unanimously to move forward with the context of the resolution that would declare racism a public health crisis and would look at addressing systemic and persistent issues. Leaders say they are hoping this will be an opportunity for a community conversation.

“We want to be an example of how communities can work together and listening to each other like this I think is has kept the peace in Mount Pleasant,” says Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.

The resolution, proposed by the African American Settlement Community Historic Commission calls for racism to be declared a public health threat in the Town of Mount Pleasant.

“This was an organization that is homegrown in Mount Pleasant coming and saying that we’re doing things right,” says Mayor Haynie.

Strengthening the relations with the Mount Pleasant community as a whole is the goal for leaders.

“We want to talk about all race relations not just black-white,” says Haynie.

The commission’s president John Wright says Mount Pleasant has a smaller African American population than surrounding communities but says if the town were to take the steps it would set the bar for neighboring areas.

“I think today is a really good day in the Town of Mount Pleasant to have that opportunity to create the dialog that I think is much needed,” says John Wright, President of the African American Settlement Community Historic Commission.

The resolution is something that leaders are hoping will spark a community conversation.

“We’re going to look to the public,”says Wright. “We’re going to look for some public engagement to make sure we get everybody at the table that needs to be at the table.”

Mayor Haynie says the town will work with groups on the resolution including its African American Historical Settlement Community task force.

“We want that to get formed and we want greater input,” says Haynie. “We want this to be a document that will not just be symbolic but will stand the test of time.”

The committee is expected to work on the context of the resolution before bringing it to council as whole for a vote.