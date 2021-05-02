Mount Pleasant home a total loss after brush fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A Mount Pleasant home is ruled a total loss after a fire Sunday evening.

Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon tells News 2, calls came in around 8:45 p.m. of a brush fire in the woods around the home on Forsythe Lane.

Mixon says the fire eventually spread to the home, covering it in flames. The roof of the home was gone by the time crews arrived on the scene.

According to neighbors, the home was vacant and they don’t believe anyone was living there.

Chief Mixon says firefighters will start investigating what caused the fire as soon as they make sure all hot spots are out.

This is a developing story.