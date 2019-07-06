Mount Pleasant is not moving forward with discussion on changing government

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant has decided to not move forward with their discussion about changing the form of government.

Last month, town council considered shifting the form of government into a mayor-council form of government instead of a council-weak mayor form of government.

The mayor-council form of government would give the mayor more power.

The police, judicial, and legal committee voted to not put this on the ballot for the next election.

However, the council can put this on a ballot for consideration in any future election.