Mount Pleasant leaders, business owners share mixed feelings on proposed noise ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday night, Mount Pleasant Town Council plans to discuss a noise ordinance that would limit music levels, construction noise and more across both residential and commercial areas across town. The proposal would establish decibel limits across the city.

If approved, the new noise ordinance would establish different limits for both commercial and residential areas across Mount Pleasant. Conversations for a new ordinance started after Vickery’s Bar and Restaurant on Shem Creek received a hefty noise violation fine this past summer.

Quieting the music and construction across Mount Pleasant, the goal city leaders are focused on but with hopes of solving problems rather than creating more. Some businesses say it’s the wrong move.

“It’s definitely not going to help us in anyway,” says Andy Palmer, Co-Owner of Red’s Ice House and Tavern and Table. “You know it’s been a rough two years and to implement something like this would certainly hinder our business.”

Commercial businesses would be limited to decibel ranges between 60 and 75 decibels while residential areas would be limited to decibel ranges between 50 and 65 decibels.

“We’ve always tried our best to keep the noise down for our neighbors and cut the music off a certain time at night,” says Palmer.

Vickery’s on Shem Creek receiving a hefty ticket after a nearby neighbor called police complaining of loud noise. The complaint sparked businesses and town leaders to find a solution.

“It came about because music was filtering into surrounding neighborhoods, that’s what we’re trying to address but again the ordinance can’t differentiate between music and leaf blowers,” says Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.

The goal for all sides, to find common ground between entertainment and residential quality of life.

“Nobody wants to eliminate music from our hospitality venues, that’s not the issue,” says Haynie. “The issue is, what’s the right decibel level measured from where. What we’ve got to be careful of is that we don’t create more problems than we solve with having neighbors call the police over their neighbor’s leaf blower or lawn mower.”

The ordinance would equip Mount Pleasant Police Officers with meters to read decibel levels but Mayor Haynie thinks if approved, businesses should have ways to measure their own sound.

“It’s the town’s decibel meter and we would prefer something that is provable, something that is science based opposed to just someone’s discretion,” says Mayor Haynie.

A spokesman with Vickery’s says they believe the ordinance is a good compromise while Palmer says he isn’t sure it’s the right approach.

“We’re willing to do whatever to help the town in this matter but taking music out of the picture would be very detrimental for our business,” says Palmer.

Town council is expected to discuss the noise ordinance Tuesday night but before the meeting Mayor Haynie says it’s possible the ordinance could be deferred until December’s council meeting in order for the new council members elected last week to look it over.