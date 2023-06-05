MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant leaders are doing a deep dive into traffic frustrations felt throughout the town.

Sitting in traffic can be a headache, especially on some Lowcountry roadways that get easily congested.

However, that frustration is something leaders in Mount Pleasant want to ease.

“In January we started the discussion of what they were hearing from the public as far as concerns about congestion in the growing town,” Engineering Director for the Town of Mount Pleasant, Bradley Morrison said.

Using the public’s input, Mount Pleasant then conducted a traffic study, and now the results are in.

“You probably don’t have to be a traffic engineer to know this, you can drive in the town and know kind of where our congestion points are. Along 17, around Northcutt, Coleman has Chuck Dawley Blvd,” Morrison said.

Moving forward, the goal is to fix the issues causing so much traffic but do it in a way that doesn’t break the bank.

Morrison said, “Not necessarily spending millions and millions of dollars so this really was an effort to maximize what our existing system is.”

Another discussion topic Monday was the IOP connector.

SCDOT has spent months getting residents and council’s opinion.

“That might strike as better balance and continuing to provide bike, pedestrian accommodations across the bridge but also find a way for additional capacity for first responders, law enforcement,” SCDOT Chief Engineer for Bridges, Rob Perry said.

They presented five possible traffic-flow options for the connector, and the public picked a plan to move the bike and pedestrian lane to the south side of the bridge and add two lanes traveling off Isle of Palms headed to Mount Pleasant.

Monday, some people expressed they don’t want that to happen, but DOT says its necessary.

“We’re not really to a point where we need an endorsement, so at this point we’ve agreed to do a full-blown project and study. So, you’ll probably see some surveyors out there on the connector in the next few months and you’ll see us taking traffic counts at the signals,” Perry said.

With all of these projects in play, money is a big part of the discussion, and Monday council voted to present a grant that would fund parts of this big job.