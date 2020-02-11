Mount Pleasant leaders move plans for affordable housing forward

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant leaders are looking to take initiatives in hopes of keeping more of it’s workforce at home rather than scattered across the Lowcountry.

Officials say they have a plan in place that will provide affordable housing for some of the area’s workforce. Some residents like Callie Rogers and Emma Vincent say that have mixed feelings about the plan.

“It’s kind of over populated right now,” says Rogers.

“It will help a lot of people but at the same time it will bring a lot more people here,” says Vincent.

Even though Vincent and Rogers say they are worried about more people living in the town, they say the plan will also benefit many who need it.

“I think it’s a good thing because rent is so expensive in Mount Pleasant and I think it’ll be easier for college students, people that just graduated college to pay for it and not have to pay $2,000 a month for rent,” says Vincent.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says the reasoning is simple.

“People that live here drive across the bridges, people who live across the bridges drive here to work,” says Haynie. “And our major employers have implored us to find a way to let people live here.”

Haynie says officials are focused on bringing more people to the city without making traffic worse.

This generates less traffic than what it was zoned to do,” says Haynie. “The surrounding neighborhoods support this so we have not seen any opposition to this.”

Haynie believes the 42 unit complex which would be built off of Winnowing Way and Gregorie Ferry Road is just the start of the affordable housing initiative.

“One of my questions when I met with them was, is this scale-able? Can we replicate this around Mount Pleasant? And the answer is yes,” says Haynie.

Vincent and Rogers believe the project will bring many benefits to the town in the long run.

“Traffic in the mornings and in the afternoons is so horrible because everyone lives in West Ashley or North Charleston and they come here so I think it will help with traffic too since people will live near their jobs here,” says Vincent.

The final reading of the project will happen at Tuesday night’s town council meeting. Mayor Haynie says he expects the reading will pass with no issue. The regularly scheduled council meeting will begin at 6pm.