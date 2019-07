NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 30-year-old Tyler Scher is set to spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of Fentanyl, wire fraud, and identity theft.

Prosecutors say Scher tried to steal money from a woman before providing her with Fentanyl laced Opioids, which ended up killing the woman.

Officials say he then continued to take money from the woman’s Paypal account.

In addition to 20 years in prison, Scher must pay almost $18,000 in restitution.