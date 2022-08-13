MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Concerned neighbors gathered at the Tidal Walk Club House to discuss what actions they can take to make sure this new development does not happen.

“It’s just something that I don’t like,” Tidal Walk Homeowner’s Association president David Smith said. “Not really much more I can say about it.”

Several Mount Pleasant neighbors are voicing their opposition to the proposed I-526/Long Point Road Interchange Project.

“We do have concerns about noise,” Smith said. “We’re a little concerned about safety.”

Members from the Tidal Walk community say the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) proposal would negatively impact their neighborhood.

“The port access roads are a bit of a concern,” Smith said, “because the entry ramp back onto the westbound lanes of 526 will result in the loss of two homes right at the front of our neighborhood. And that access road would be right here next to our clubhouse.”

Residents in Grassy Creek and Belle Hall say they’ll also be affected by the impending development.

“The expansion,” Grassy Creek resident Curtis Bakle said, “and particularly the options that were favored from DOT, create a noise issue and a safety issue for me and my fellow residents.”

Residents say they were blindsided when they learned plans for the I-526/Long Point Road Interchange Project had been accelerated.

“We were told originally that it was actually going to be a few years until this was going to happen,” Tidal Walk Resident Ryan Nelson said, “and now it’s been fast-tracked.”

Now, they’re doing everything they can to stop the development, which includes taking their fight to Mount Pleasant Town Council.

“The best way that any of us can do anything is come together and voice our opinions,” Nelson said. “So yes, on September 6th we will be there, all of us, and hopefully it’s standing room only and they can hear from all of us.”

News 2 reached out to SCDOT and the South Carolina Ports Authority for comment, but have not heard back at this time.