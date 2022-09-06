MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors from Belle Hall, Grassy Creek and Tidal Walk are in opposition to all six of the possible plans to redesign the Long Point Road and Interstate 526 interchange.

Concerns were voiced on Tuesday at Mount Pleasant Town Hall with Mayor Will Haynie and councilmembers present.

“One of the major concerns with all the alternatives is that it closes off Belle Hall Parkway as an entrance to over 1,200 homes,” said Daniel Senden, a Grassy Creek Neighbor. “Closing (Belle Hall Parkway) off would exacerbate that problem by creating more traffic in other avenues that would cause a sincere safety concern for every resident.”

Neighbors don’t want some of the options to be approved because the construction of a flyover bridge will harm their communities. A handful of homes would have to be demolished if the flyover is built.

“Alternatives 2 and 6 also have a flyover bridge, a new interchange on I-526 in Mount Pleasant,” said Senden. “Putting that interchange directly in front of our neighborhood will be a major safety concern for us.”







The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is collecting and listening to feedback from neighbors about the plan. SCDOT says that they will draw up new plans if needed.

“We probably wouldn’t add new alternatives unless something comes to light that we haven’t looked at before. But, we would refine them at this point to make them better and address the communities concerns,” said Joy Riley, the Project Director for SCDOT.

The State Ports Authority (SPA) uses the interchange for trucks to drive into the Wando Welch Terminal every day and is in favor of helping the traffic congestion.

“Having a dedicated road between I-526 and Wando Welch Terminal would provide direct access for container trucks carrying cargo. This would enhance safety and traffic fluidity for both the port and the community by having a large majority of truck traffic separated from residential traffic,” said Kelsi Brewer, an SPA spokesperson.

Neighbors like Angie Anderson are in favor of options like those being considered before redesigning the whole interchange.

“There’s stages that I think need to be looked at instead of pushing all these alternatives and all this money spent right off the bat without knowing if they’re effective,” said Anderson.





Councilmember Gary Santos thinks that the SPA could help the issue by using more barges instead of trucks to transport cargo from one terminal to another.

“When you have cargo that’s going to a certain port that doesn’t have to leave out of Charleston you’d put them on barges and send them over to North Charleston where they can load them out of ships there and go out of there. If you have ships calling at the Wando terminal then they can put that cargo on barges in North Charleston and send those over,” said Santos.

Neighbors along Long Point Road are staying positive while the SCDOT continues to sift through public comments.

“We want to continue to meet with the SCDOT. We want to continue to meet with the town and really work on a solution that benefits everybody,” said Senden.

The hope of Riley and her team is to have a public hearing in a year to decide what the plan is for construction.