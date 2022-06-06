MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – New data is helping Mount Pleasant leaders decide whether to implement permanent noise requirements throughout the town.

Since May 1st, the Mount Pleasant Police Department has been measuring decibel levels of sound complaints as part of a 90-day Noise Ordinance Pilot Program. They are testing to see if the sound exceeds 55 decibels from the location the complaint is being made.

“What we’re finding is the levels that are above 55 are not as far above as we were afraid they might be, or that you might get the impression it is out there on social media,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.

On Monday, Police Chief Mark Arnold provided Town Council with their findings throughout May.

According to police, they received 14 noise complaints from citizens over the last month. During that time, officers performed nine checks on their own as well. Among those 23 measurements, the highest level was 70 decibels, the lowest was 49, and the average was 62.

“We hear that ‘it’s tremendously loud,’ well 70 is not tremendously loud,” said the mayor.

According to police, they received multiple complaints from one resident about the stadium at Wando Highschool. Police checked on businesses at Shem Creek and found they surpassed the 55 mark a few times.

“Some of the decibel levels are way down in the 60s, as measured from another property, and a couple are in the 70-something range. So, the music is not as loud as anecdotally on social media, you might hear that it is,” said Haynie when describing the readings at the Shem Creek businesses. “Because now for the first time, we are actually measuring it.”

According to Michael Brown, the Operations and Events Manager at Saltwater Cowboys, they’ve had a few police officers stop by to check the levels. He said overall, the pilot program is going well for them.

“We have definitely been more strict, monitoring the level. We immediately will go up to the DJ or to the band, the live music that we have, and get them to adjust the volume if we feel it is getting to that point,” explained Brown.

Police said out of the 5,746 calls they received in May, only 24 were due to noise.

The pilot program will end in July.