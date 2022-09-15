MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant officials are asking for the public’s input to improve the town’s ten-year comprehensive plan.

“We do this every five years,” Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember Gary Santos said. “We come in and kind of review the Comprehensive Plan. We show them what we’ve got right now and citizens will come in and tell us what they like and what they don’t like.”

The meetings are broken up based on area of residence. Thursday’s meeting was for people who live in the Johnnie Dodds District.

“I came in with an open mind to hear what they had put together so far,” Mount Pleasant resident Byron Geddings said, “and I saw a lot of good work had been done it seems like.”

Community members were able to give input on a wide-range of topics.

“Everything from housing and business,” Liz Boyles, division chief of neighborhood livability for the Town of Mount Pleasant, said, “to trees and transportation and public services and public safety and hazard mitigation and all these different things that are components of our life in the town.”

And several residents were glad to see their suggestions acknowledged.

“My input sounds like it may see fruition in the next iteration of the planned development,” Geddings said, “and I’m looking and hoping to see some of my ideas incorporated.”

Town leaders say public input is vital to the town’s future success.

“It’s their community,” Santos said, “they just hire us to run it and we have to make sure that we include them on anything we do. This is extremely important right here that we get their opinion for the next five years before we go into voting on the comprehensive plan.”

Given the public’s ideas, leaders are optimistic about the direction the town is headed.

“We’ve got a lot of great people working here,” Boyles said, “we’ve got a lot of great people in this town with a lot of good ideas, and that’s why we want to hear them so we can work together to get them in place.”

The next public input meeting will be on Thursday, October 13, and will focus on the Long Point District.