MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The first Old Village Witches’ Ride is happening Saturday in Mount Pleasant at 5 p.m.

Over 180 participants will take a bike ride dressed in witch costumes, riding along Church St. and ending the ride at Goblet Ave. A block party along Goblet Ave. will feature a live band, food trucks, and vendors.

The founder of the Old Village Witches’ Ride, Ashley Cross, created this event to raise money for Pattison’s Academy in honor of her neighbor, Libba Palmer, who passed away this year due to congenital heart failure.

Pattison’s Academy is a non-profit organization specializing in creating individualized and comprehensive programs for children with disabilities and their families. So far, Cross has raised over $17,000 for the Pattison’s Academy.

If you’d like to learn more or donate, click here: https://www.classy.org/team/526475