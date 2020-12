MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department took the time to remember of their own who was killed while on duty 35 years ago.

On December 13, 1985, Patrol Officer Vaughn Edward Kee stopped a drunk driver while on patrol.

While he was outside of his police cruiser, a second drunk driver approached from the rear and struck him with their car.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

He was 25 years old.

Officer Kee is survived by his parents and brother.