Mount Pleasant Police announce 16 arrests in ‘Operation X-Posed’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Over a dozen people are behind bars after a joint operation aimed at targeting internet crimes against children.

On Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Police announced the details of Operation X-Posed. Law enforcement officials at the local, state, and federal levels came together to target criminals on the internet who were soliciting children for the purpose of sex.

The undercover operation took place in November and lasted a week. During this time, officers from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force pretended to be minors ages 12-14.

As a result of the operation, officials caught 16 people in the act. They expect to make even more arrests.

According to officials, five of the suspects traveled to Mount Pleasant during the operation and three came days or weeks after. The other eight did not travel, but still communicated with the undercover officers.

“If people violate the law, if they travel to meet one of these minors, they’re arrested. If they don’t travel but commit other crimes, then we will backtrack them and arrest them after the fact,” explained Kevin Atkins, an investigator for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Many of the suspects were charged with the criminal solicitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor, among other charges.

The cases will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The suspects are listed below:

James Davis Wray

Daryall Lamour Clark

Michael D. Munib

Brandon Lazarus Pelphrey

Sabas Morales-Rodriguez

Todd Eric Emery

Dylan James Dioguardi

Devante Jamal Reardon-Williams

John Edgar Arnold

Kevin R. Gerzema

David Matthew Hulette

Andrew Morton Patla Kramer

Paul Andrew Guerry

Charles Alan Hamilton

Brian Frank Murphree

Matthew George Johnson