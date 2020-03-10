Mount Pleasant Police Department is looking to slow down drivers after increased traffic accidents

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department conducted traffic operations on Tuesday. This comes after the department released traffic numbers from February showing an increase in accidents.



The Mount Pleasant Police department is looking to crack down on speeders by running radar on roads including I-526 and the Ravenel Bridge. News 2 clocked drivers going well over the speed limit in a matter of minutes.



Lieutenant Chip Googe with the police department says the department has received several tips of reckless drivers not paying attention along with the increased number of accidents leading to the operations being conducted.



“We’ve got some complaints of not only speeders but people who are driving recklessly and tailgating so that’s what we’re doing today,” says Googe.



Traffic numbers from February in Mount Pleasant showed a significant increase of accidents and collisions from January, another reason the department felt conducting the operations was necessary.



“A lot of them were rear-enders and so people not leaving enough distance, traveling too fast for the speed limit on the roads given are some of the contributing factors,” says Googe.



Googe says the department handed out 54 citations in just under two hours Tuesday and clocked drivers at speeds of more than 20 miles over the limit including one who was going 90 miles per hour.



“Just pulling over people at 70 plus has been keeping our guys busy and we have about seven or eight people out here writing tickets and it’s been nonstop,” says Googe.



Googe says the extra speed isn’t worth the consequences and urges drivers to pay better attention when behind the wheel.



“Take your time, limit your distractions, put your phone down,” says Googe. “We’ve seen some people as they’re going by on their phones, we’re trying to pull them over as well so just pay attention.”



The police department is hoping their presence on roads will encourage drivers to slow down and arrive alive.