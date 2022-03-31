MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s an important week for K9 officers across South Carolina.

This week, the Mount Pleasant Police Department hosted the South Carolina Police K9 Association’s annual recertification and training seminar. Over 40 K9s from law enforcement agencies across the state attended.

“All of the dogs have to go through that certification every year through the South Carolina Justice Academy in order to run the street,” explained Andrew Scott, a Senior Police Officer for the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

During the seminar, K9s and their handlers go over areas like apprehension, handler protection and obedience, tracking, narcotic or explosive detection, and article search.

After the K9s and their handlers become certified, they go through scenario-based training and problem-solving. The drills are meant to prepare dogs for any type of situation they may encounter in the line of duty.

“A lot of these scenarios are made to stress out these dogs. We go above and beyond adding smoke and loud music. Just a bunch of chaos, that way when they get in the street, they can be able to handle it,” said Scott.

On Thursday, the seminar took place at the old Cinebarre movie theater in Mount Pleasant. Officials said the theater provided a unique space for the dogs to train in. The seminar wraps up on Friday.