Mount Pleasant police officer recognized for saving baby’s life

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Monday recognized one of their own for saving the life of a five-week-old baby.

According to MPPD, PFC Jonathon Kinder was the first on the scene of a December 7, 2021 call about a baby choking.

Via MPPD

The baby had stopped breathing during her feeding and was turning blue when PFC Kinder arrived.

He ran into the home and began working to dislodge whatever was blocking the baby’s airway.

After striking the baby’s back a few times, she began to cry.

Typically the last thing any parent wants to hear, the cries were a good sign, because it meant the baby’s airway was clear.

The baby was taken for medical evaluation and doctors determined she experiences a Brief Resolved Unexplained Event, or BRUE episode, which they believe was caused by a reflux.

PFC Kinder was recognized with the Life Saving Award, accompanied by the baby and her family.