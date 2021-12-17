Mount Pleasant Police officers take children Christmas shopping

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Christmas came early for some Mount Pleasant children.

Friday was the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s annual holiday shopping event with kids.

Officers picked up sixteen elementary students from school and took them out to lunch at Chick-fil-A. After that, the group went to Walmart where kids were able to each pick $150 worth of toys!

According to police, they are given a grant from Walmart each year.

“It’s really sweet! A lot of times they’re not buying gifts for themselves, they’re buying it for Mom, Dad, Grandma, brothers and sisters,” said Don Calabrese with Mount Pleasant PD.

This annual event started back in 2014. Along with Walmart, the Department also partners with the Charleston County School District and Chick-fil-A to make it happen.

Officers said they consulted with school resource officers and guidance counselors to pick which students got to participate.

It’s a tradition everyone involved said they hope to see continue for years to come.