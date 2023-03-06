MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Citizens can take a look inside the Mount Pleasant Police Department this spring at the Citizen’s Police Academy.

The Mount Pleasant Citizen’s Police Academy will welcome a new class behind its doors every Thursday from April 6 through June 8.

This program gives citizens an understanding of various aspects of the department from operations, traffic services, and investigations.

Mount Pleasant citizens who are interested in the program can apply on the police department’s website.

Classes will be held every Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.