Mt. Pleasant experienced drop in violent crime, rise in overall crime, according to annual report

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant police released it’s crime numbers for 2019 today, it brings both good and bad news for residents in Mount Pleasant. The town saw a drop in violent crimes but the overall amount of crime increased.

Violent crime dropped in Mount Pleasant during 2019 but car theft break-ins increased by 39%. Residents say they have no reason to not feel safe in Mount Pleasant.

“There’s not a safer place as far as I’m concerned,” says Mount Pleasant resident Bob Williams.

Williams has lived in mount pleasant for 20 years, he believes the Mount Pleasant Police Department is to thank for the 25% drop in violent crimes.

“I feel that the Mount Pleasant police force does an excellent job, I’ve lived here twenty years. A few years ago they were rated one of the top in the country by Good House Keeping Magazine.” Bob Williams, Mount Pleasant Resident

Dee Stanfield, who visits Mount Pleasant often from her home in Georgia, says she feels safer in Mount Pleasant than she does at home but believes residents should be more cautious.

“Yeah, I think that’s very concerning but given this general population, it’s much safer than where I’m actually from,” says Stanfield.

Both Williams and Stanfield say residents should always lock their cars no matter how safe they feel.

“That’s leaving the barn door open, you know after the break in,” says Williams. “So you have to just be aware to lock your car, everybody is in a hurry these days but we can’t get so fast that we don’t take precautions.”

“It stands to reason common sense, lock your car and don’t leave anything in it,” says Stanfield.

Williams believes there’s no better place to live than in Mount Pleasant.

“Oh, top of the line,” says Williams. “This is the place to be, there’s no doubt about that, just look around everybody wants to be here.”

News 2 spoke with Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, he says he is thankful for the work of the police department and is happy with the decrease in violent crimes. He says residents can help the police department out by locking their cars.