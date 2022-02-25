MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A task force report for historical communities in Mount Pleasant will be presented to town council on Monday February 28 and suggests stopping roadway development in some communities.

The Transportation Infrastructure section of the Settlement Communities Task Force focuses mostly on the town’s historically black communities.

Courtesy- Town of Mount Pleasant

“Being born and raised here I have a lot of friends in the settlement communities. I see them everyday on the waterfront where I work,” said Gary Santos, a Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember. “It’s very important to me that the settlement communities be a part of Mount Pleasant. They were here many many years ago and we want to make sure they’re a part of us.”

The recommendations specifically call for removing plans for a proposed road, stopping any construction for new and widened roads and involving the community earlier in design phases for infrastructure projects.

Courtesy- Town of Mount Pleasant

Councilman Santos wants to take these recommendations under consideration and continue the work that the town has already done.

“There could be positive impacts. Whether that be biking trails, sidewalks for the kids to ride their bikes on or lighted areas,” said Councilman Santos. “We have built recreation facilities in Whitehall. We’ve also tried to do some work over in Snowden with their ball fields.”

He hopes that the other members of town council will agree with him.

“Everybody is in support of sitting down, talking about it, trying to come to a consensus that really benefits everybody. That’s the whole idea is finding a balance,” said Councilman Santos.

You can view the full report on the Town of Mount Pleasant’s website.