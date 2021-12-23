Mount Pleasant shoppers buying last-minute gifts days before Christmas

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Holiday shoppers are making their list and checking it twice for those last few Christmas gifts.

On Thursday, lots of last-minute shoppers hit the stores at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre to finish up the last of their Christmas shopping.

One shopper said shipping delays left him looking for gift replacements.

“Something might not be showing up, I want to make sure everybody has something to open,” said Allen Hodge.

While some buyers said they were finishing up a season’s worth of shopping, others were just getting started.

“I always usually wait until pretty close until the end,” said Jewel Mims.

Despite inflation, the National Retail Federation expects this year’s holiday sales to grow as much as 11.5% over 2020. Shoppers said they did notice an uptick in prices, but it didn’t stop their gift buying.

“Things are more expensive. You gotta keep people happy, you gotta spend it,” said Burke Mishoe.

There’s still time for even more last-minute shopping. Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will be open on Christmas Eve from 8 am to 6 pm.