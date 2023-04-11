MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to bring a new hotel to Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant remains up in the air following a Town Council vote Tuesday night.

The Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina is requesting to add a 133-unit hotel to its property, making for a total of 350 units.

Before this can happen, Mount Pleasant Town Council must approve changes to the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina Planned Development which was approved in 1997. On Tuesday, Town Council voted to defer the decision.

According to Mayor Will Haynie, Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina is required to build more as part of their agreement with Patriots Point.

“But what has happened in the last four years is Town Council approved a whole lot more hotel rooms in what’s called ‘Patriots Annex.’ So, it’s our job as a town to not be focused on one, but look at the whole area,” explained Mayor Haynie.

Other hotel plans in the nearby area are part of the reason why town officials said Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina’s proposal has received some pushback. Last month, Mount Pleasant’s Planning Commission recommended a denial of the request.

“Their concerns were about the number of hotels coming online later that are approved. They also had concerns about traffic,” said Michele Reed, the Director of Planning, Land Use, and Neighborhoods for the Town of Mount Pleasant.

Mayor Haynie said Patriots Point was always meant to have development to draw people to the area.

“I think what we will look at and where I am coming from is, yes, Patriots Point was meant to have hotels and there are a lot coming. We just need to look at where they are and how many there are and fit all of the pieces of the puzzle together,” the mayor said.

News 2 reached out to Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina and is awaiting a comment.