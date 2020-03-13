Mount Pleasant Waterworks announces adjustments to operation due to the Coronavirus

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Waterworks has made the decision to limit access to its offices to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Beginning Monday, March 16, they will restrict customer and visitor access to its main office located at 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC until further notice.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks is committed to maintaining its promise of providing clean water and reliable service everyday, while protecting the health of its employees and customers. While the main office is closed, the drive-through window will remain open to receive customer bill payments only.

For any other inquiries, customers are encouraged to call the main office at 843-884-9626 or email customerservice@mpwonline.com.

Customers can also visit www.mountpleasantwaterworks.com to conduct the following activities:

One-time bill payment

Online account management

Autopay set-up

Start, stop or transfer service

Leak adjustment request

Mount Pleasant employees will also take steps to prevent the spread of the virus by limiting non-essential business travel, working from home if warranted and possible, conducting client meetings via phone and video, and staying home for the advised amount of days if they are instructed by a medical doctor.