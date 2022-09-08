MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Four water treatment operators from Mount Pleasant Waterworks are making the 10-hour journey to Jackson, Mississippi on Friday to help get the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant back up and running.

“The mission for our team will be to stand the water plant back up. It has failed. We have the perfect crew going to establish that,” said Allan Clum, the General Manager of Mount Pleasant Waterworks.

The crew will be in Mississippi’s capital for 18 days doing the work that they perform every day in Mount Pleasant.

“The men going down there they are water operators. They will be able to get that plant in running order very quickly. We have a great group going down,” said Clum. “I know we’re qualified for it. We have a resilience system here so we can afford to send out operators to help people in need.”







The city of Jackson has been working to restore functions to it’s water treatment facility. Flooding in the area has made matters worse as water pressure issues began to increase.

Raoul Edjoo, one of the operators going to Jackson, says that he feels confident.

“The people in Jackson are hurting right now. They need drinking water which is one of the main necessities for life,” said Edjoo. “I’ve never been there before. It’s my first time. I’m really excited to go there.”

Mount Pleasant Waterworks has helped other cities before with similar crisis in the Bahamas and the Florida Keys.

“It’s really important to be with a group with a really good background and guys who have done this before,” said Edjoo. “It’s almost like being deployed into an environment where people are at risk and you have to be there to help.”