Mount Pleasant woman receives dozens of Christmas cards from across the country

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – It is a very special Christmas for one Mount Pleasant woman and her daughter.

Lila Silvey, 87, has received about 150 (and counting) Christmas cards from all over the country.

It all started when she got a Christmas card at the beginning of December from a family member. Her daughter, Linda Ballinger, saw how happy it made her mother and posted on Facebook asking for people to send more.

Shortly after the post, dozens of cards made their way to Silvey’s mailbox. They came from places like Michigan, Florida, California, and even the United Kingdom!

She opened 25 cards on Christmas Eve alone.

Many of the letters were sent from people Silvey hasn’t seen in years, and some are from people she’s never met.

“From people I had actually forgotten, being military for 24.5 years with my family. A lot of them have seen this and I’m just speechless, really,” she said.

Because Silvey suffers from memory loss due to dementia, her daughter said receiving the cards has brought back lots of memories for her mother.

“Seeing her so happy, every single day, it just makes me happy. That’s all I want,” said Ballinger. “She said several times this has been her best Christmas ever.”

Silvey said she plans to keep the cards and pass them down to her daughter.

“I feel like I’m on a cloud,” said Silvey.

Her family said anyone who would like to send a card can mail it to the address below.

Lila Silvey

3501 Merrill Place

#249

Mount Pleasant, SC 29466