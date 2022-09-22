CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) will conduct traffic safety checkpoints at multiple locations the evening of Friday, September 23.

According to MPPD, the checkpoints will be at the following times/locations:

Coleman Blvd at Erckmann Drive, 10:00 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Coleman Blvd at Broadway Street, 11:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Chuck Dawley Boulevard at Pleasant Oaks Drive 12:00 a.m. to 12:45 a.m.

Mathis Ferry at Lucy Beckham High School, 1:00 a.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Drivers should use caution and prepare for minor delays in the areas.