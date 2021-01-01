MPPD, Law Enforcement to operate DUI checkpoints, increase presence New Year’s weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry law enforcement says they’re cracking down on drunk driving as we head into 2021. Some agencies say DUI numbers went up significantly in 2020. They’re hoping to curb that increase and keep the roads safe this holiday weekend.

Agencies will be out in full-force again Friday night as many plan to carry over New Year’s celebrations into the weekend and watch the big football games. Law enforcement says they’ll be ready if an impaired driver hops behind the wheel.

If you drink make, sure you keep the keys in your pocket. Officials say the easiest way to avoid spending your weekend in jail is to call a ride share service.

“Extra officers on the road, monitoring things and then the next day, New Year’s Day into January 2nd, we will have our traffic safety check points,” says Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Checkpoint will take place on Chuck Dawley Boulevard near Calais Drive from 10:00pm-11:15pm, the intersection of Coleman Boulevard and Erckmann Drive from 11:45pm-1:00am and U.S. 17 between Shelmore Boulevard and Anna Knapp Boulevard from 1:30am-2:30am. Officers say it’s only a small window when impaired drivers could be on the roads.

“We’ve had DUIs at eight in the morning up until late in the evening, early morning hours,” says Inspector Calabrese.

DUIs like most aspects in life during 2020 were not spared from COVID-19 related changes.

“We’re doing the normal COVID-19 precautions with masks and if the person is arrested for a DUI, they’re going to be kept separate,” says Inspector Calabrese.

Suspects are tested and screened for the virus after heading to jail. Inspector Calabrese says they have to be careful when dealing with members of the public.

“Yeah, we have normal PPE and CLOROX wipes and we’re disinfecting our surfaces daily at the beginning and the end of the shift anyway,” says Inspector Calabrese.

On the Isle of Palms, police say DUIs spiked last year and Police Chief Kevin Cornett says his department is keeping a watchful eye to curb the problem.

“We know that there is a potential more people to be going out here drinking and consuming alcohol,” says Chief Cornett. “Our message is just asking them to reach out, get a ride and have a designated driver.”

The increase in DUIs came at a clip of more than double the 2019 total in 2020, a mark that Chief Cornett wants to change.

“Our DUI charges have, as of last look when I looked in November, we had 30 in 2019 and as of the end of November, we had 68 for 2020,” says Chief Cornett.

Lowcountry law enforcement say they are waiting and watching to keep the roads safe.

“DUI is a zero-tolerance thing for us throughout the whole year so nothing is going to change in that area,” says Inspector Calabrese.