MPPD: Missing child found safe

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – UPDATE: The Mount Pleasant Police Department says that the child has been found safe.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching for a missing juvenile last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to MPPD, Jackson Bently (12) was last seen at Cario Middle School around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MPPD said that Bently is a Asian-Pacific Islander, standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the dispatch center at (843) 743-7200.