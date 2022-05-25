MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A 34-year-old man is facing charges after he is accused of sexually assaulting a minor for more than a year.

Officers met with the victim on May 18 after being contacted by a DSS agent regarding a previous sexual assault by a man later identified as William Quade.

According to officials, a person connected to the victim told police that a text message referenced Quade “lifting up [victim’s] shirt and touching victim].” The text also stated Quade “would tickle [the victim] and put his hands down [victim’s] pants and put his fingers in [victim’s] ‘hole.'”

Upon asking to see the message, police were told the message had been deleted.

Authorities said Quade attempted to make contact with the victim but was informed to discontinue all contact until further notice.

Quade was arrested on May 20 and charged with 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.