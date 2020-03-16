Mt. Pleasant announces changes due to COVID-19 outbreak

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Sources tell News 2 that Mt. Pleasant will be making some changes due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The Town of Mt. Pleasant released some changes that will be made due to COVID-19.

Town Hall will be closed, but operations will continue via telework.

Officials also made a proclamation of civil emergency saying all social gatherings should be 50 people or less in bars, events, parties, etc. in accordance with CDC guidelines.

This does not mean bars or restaurants will be closed, but there must be 50 people or less.

News 2 also found out that the City of Charleston will be enacting similar measures some time later today.