MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hugh O’Neill, general manager of the Mount Pleasant Cantina 76, passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

He was 53 years old.

The family is asking for some privacy at this time.

A Go Fund Me page has been established for anyone who would like to make a donation to support the family at this time.

Click here if you’re interested in donating to the Go Fund Me page.