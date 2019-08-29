Mt. Pleasant citizen scammed out of several thousand dollars following cybercriminal incident

MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant citizen has been a victim of a cybercriminal incident where the suspect was able to access their bank account and scam them out of several thousand dollars.

Officials stated that one of the ways this can happen is when citizens use public Wi-Fi “hotspots”. This may seem like an innocent activity but it becomes risky when you log in to sites with your personal information.

One of the most common attacks is a called “man in the middle”, officials added. This is where an attacker gets between the data sent from your computer to your service and intercepts it, officials added. This is where rogue access points are set up to look like a real access point. These access points will look legitimate but now cybercriminals can view your sensitive information.

Malware Distribution

There may be weaknesses in software that allows cybercriminals to insert malware onto your system without you being aware.

These are just a few of the dangers one could face when using public Wi-Fi! Here are a few tips to help keep you safe from Norton Security:

Don’t:

*Allow your Wi-Fi to auto-connect to networks

*Log into any account via an app that contains sensitive information. Go to the website instead and verify it uses HTTPS before logging in

*Leave your Wi-Fi or Bluetooth on if you are not using them

*Access websites that hold your sensitive information, such as financial or healthcare accounts

*Log onto a network that isn’t password protected

Do:

*Disable file sharing

*Only visit sites using HTTPS

*Log out of accounts when done using them

*Use a VPN to secure your public Wi-Fi connections