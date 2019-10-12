Mt. Pleasant Fire crews responding to apartment fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Harbor Pointe Apartments.

#BREAKING Large apartment fire at Harbor Pointe Apartments in Mount Pleasant. You can see the huge smoke plume from the Ravenel Bridge #chsnews pic.twitter.com/WWlgA8UuKG — Deanne Roberts (@DeanneWCBD) October 12, 2019

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the call came in at 2:22 p.m. MPFD is on scene near the 300 block of Harbor Pointe Drive. Mount Pleasant police are on scene as well. Officers have the entrance blocked off and no one can go in or out of the complex.

The huge plume of smoke is visible for miles.

People can see the huge plume of smoke for miles as Mount Pleasant Fire crews battle an apartment fire at Harbor Pointe Apartments.

News 2 has a crew on scene and will continue to bring updates. News 2 has also reached out to MPFD for more information.