Mt. Pleasant Police asks for help in search for missing teen

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen.

Police say Demetria Jenkins, 17, left her home in the Long Point Road area and has not been seen or heard from since that time.

She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a pink and white shirt.

Jenkins is identified as a black female who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 843-884-4176.