Mt. Pleasant Police investigating fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are investigating a fatal hit and run on Independence Day.

According to Inspector Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Chuck Dawley Blvd. near Bowman Rd. around 11:35 p.m. Thursday.

Inspector Googe said the vehicle struck the bicyclist and then left the scene.

The vehicle is described as a blue Ford mustang that may have a 2010 body style and should have damage on the front.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.