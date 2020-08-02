Mt. Pleasant Waterworks sets revised hours for operations center

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Waterworks announced they will close their operation center at 3:00 pm on Monday, August 3 in response to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The operations center will reopen on Tuesday, August 4 at 9:00 am.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks wanted to remind customers to minimize toilet flushing during the storm, as flooding and power outages add stress to the wastewater collection system.

In the case of a power outage, they ask for their customers to please wait until the power is restored to flush.

Customers experiencing a water or wastewater emergencies should call 843-884-9626.