CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Three lanes of U.S. Highway 17 Northbound are closed after a three vehicle collision on the Ravenel Bridge.

According to the Charleston Police Department no injuries were reported. The lanes closed are the three right hand lanes.

One of the vehicles involved is a delivery truck that is on its side. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Monday morning.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it comes available.