Multiple porch pirate thefts on Rutledge Avenue leaves neighbors concerned

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors in Wagener Terrace have been victims of porch pirate thefts as suspected thieves are stealing mail and other belongings.

“It was a nice bike and I had just bought it for myself so I’m pretty bummed about it,” said Louise Ellisen, who lives on Rutledge Avenue.

Ellisen had her bicycle stolen on January 19 at about 4 a.m. It was the first time that she had fallen victim to porch pirates.

Another neighbor, Tony Petro, had his delivery stolen within the past week. Neighbors often post about these thefts in the neighborhood’s Facebook group.

“I didn’t realize how much of a problem it was until I posted on the Wagener Terrace Facebook Group. I got so many messages and replies saying that this has happened to so many other people,” said Ellisen.

News 2 has reported on three thefts in Wagener Terrace within the past week. Last week, a neighbor said that she had packages stolen from her front porch.

“I don’t now how to deal with the crime in the city, but it seems like a real problem,” said Ellisen.

The Charleston Police Department says that in the past year there were 6 total reported thefts from the 800 block to the 1000 block of Rutledge Avenue.

Law enforcement suggests many tips to protect against porch pirates. Ellisen and her roommates are taking some of that advice.



“We didn’t have any before but now we’re getting a security system and some extra deadbolts. If anyone else tries to come they’re not getting in,” said Ellisen.

