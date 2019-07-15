Murder trial begins for a man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2014

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Trial is scheduled to begin today for Jerald Howard. He is charged with the 2014 murder of Nicole Goodlett of Spartanburg.

Nicole Goodlett was reported missing in March of 2014 from her home on Loblolly Drive in Spartanburg.

Goodlett’s boyfriend and father of their twins, Jerald Howard, was named as a person of interest in the case from the beginning but he wasn’t charged until 2018.

Affidavits show Goodlett was killed between February 17th and February 23rd in 2014.

On February 22nd of that year, Howard dropped the twins he fathered with Goodlett at his parents’ home without warning. He picked them up later that day and drove home to Spartanburg.

Goodlett’s remains were found in Huger, in close proximity to Howard’s family’s home in November of 2015. A teenager found Goodlett’s remains behind the Cainhoy Elementary School. Over half of her skeleton was recovered by May of 2016. No trauma was found on the skull and anthropologists couldn’t determine the cause of death from the remaining bones they found.

Howard was originally charged with obstruction of justice in Goodlett’s 2014 disappearance. During a forensic examination of Howard’s phone, authorities found searches for “can you identify a burned body” and “how authorities identify a burned body.”

Trial begins today in Berkeley County.